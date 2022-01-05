Another Impaired Driver Going The Wrong Way On Hwy. 400

On January 4, 2022 just after 7 p.m., the OPP Central Region Communications Centre received several calls from motorists who reported seeing a vehicle going northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 south of Horseshoe Valley Road in Springwater Township.

Responding Officers from both the Huronia West and Orillia OPP Detachments responded in an attempt to locate the wrong way vehicle.

As this vehicle proceeded northbound, it subsequently struck a southbound vehicle head on. Springwater Fire Department and Simcoe County Paramedic Services also attended the collision, which was located just north of Horseshoe Valley Road.

Upon speaking with the driver of the northbound vehicle, police entered into a drinking and driving investigation.

The driver was arrested and transported to hospital by pramedics with serious injuries.

Police have not released the name of the accused as the investigation is continuing at this time.

Highway 400 southbound was closed for several hours while OPP members trained in collision reconstruction measured and investigated the scene.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Huronia West OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.