Winter Weather Travel Advisory For Monday

An area of snow is forecast to move across the area beginning late tonight through Monday. The snow will become heavy at times Monday morning, and will likely result in poor visibility. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm can be expected by the time the snow comes to an end Monday afternoon or Monday evening. Areas of higher elevation may see even higher amounts.

Weather advisory issued for:

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes, Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

The Monday morning commute will likely be impacted and motorists are advised to exercise caution and alter their travel plans accordingly.

Weather advisory issued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

City of Hamilton,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,

Halton – Peel,

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for Monday morning.

A band of snow is forecast to move across the area late tonight through Monday morning. The snow will become heavy at times Monday morning, and will likely result in poor visibilities in heavy snow. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm can be expected by the time the snow comes to an end Monday afternoon, resulting in snow accumulating on some roads.

The Monday morning commute will likely be impacted and motorists are advised to exercise caution and alter their travel plans as needed.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.