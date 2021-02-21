Gravenhurst Man Charged For Stealing From Three Local Stores

Bracebridge OPP officers responded (Fri Feb 19, 2021 at 3 pm) to a shoplifting call from the Pet Valu in Gravenhurst. Police said the male was located within minutes in the parking lot pushing a shopping cart full of stolen goods from Pet Valu and Giant Tiger. This the same male that was charged on February 13th, 2021 for shoplifting from the Shoppers Drug Mart in Gravenhurst.

Police have charged 33-year-old Mitchell Jarvis of Gravenhurst with Theft Under $5000, Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 x 2 and Fail to Comply with Probation x2.

The male will appear in Bracebridge court on April 27, 2021.