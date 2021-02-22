Winter Weather Travel Advisory For This Morning And Afternoon

Weather advisory continued for:

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes, Ont. (044730)

An area of snow is forecast to move across the area beginning this morning. The snow may fall heavily at times resulting in poor visibility. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm can be expected by the time the snow comes to an end this afternoon or evening. Areas of higher elevation may see even higher amounts.

The morning commute will likely be impacted and motorists are advised to exercise caution and alter their travel plans accordingly.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Weather advisory continued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Pickering – Oshawa – Southern Durham Region,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for this morning.

An area of snow is forecast to move across the area this morning. The snow may become heavy at times resulting in reduced visibility. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm can be expected by the time the snow comes to an end this afternoon.

The period of heaviest snowfall will likely occur between about 5 and 9 A.M.

The morning commute will likely be impacted and motorists are advised to exercise caution and alter their travel plans as needed.