On February 20, 2021, at 2:30 a.m., Huntsville OPP conducted a traffic stop on Madill Church Road, Huntsville.

After speaking with the male driver, an impaired driving investigation ensued. The driver, Bradley Greenslade, 28-years-old, of Bracebridge, has been charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear in Huntsville court at a later date.