West Parry Sound OPP Charges Driver With Impaired Operation

On August 20, 2021 at approximately 12:00 a.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) checkpoint on Bowes Street in Parry Sound. Officers stopped a vehicle and initiated an investigation.

As a result of further investigation, Joseph Derosario, 45 years-of-age of Sault Ste Marie, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on September 16, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 64th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2021.