Muskoka’s ‘Big Four?’ Record-Breaking Sale Puts Kahshe Lake On The Map

Anyone who knows Muskoka knows about the Big Three.

Lake Muskoka, Lake Rosseau, and Lake Joseph form the trifecta of water bodies that all luxury cottage-buyers are keen to purchase on. Refined, crisp, and coveted, these lakes — and the builds that look over them — come complete with a sense of lavishness.

But what if we told you there might be another? That the cottage country mecca’s Big Three may actually be… a Big Four?

A record-breaking sale on the beautiful Kahshe Lake hints at the possibility.

Listed in late July, 1026 Inchiquin Road hit the market hot, ready to serve up some Kahshe Lake Karma to one lucky buyer. After being on the market for less than two weeks, the property sold for $5,350,000 — a whopping $2.3M over Kahshe Lake’s next-highest sale (ever).

The modern-yet-traditional family compound stands on more than 6 acres, and is complete with 400 feet of south-west exposure shoreline.

The build itself spans 4,000 sq. ft., while the address is just a short drive from Gravenhurst’s town centre, where breweries, grocery shops, and family activities await. Really, Kahshe Lake is ideally-located. This home’s new owners will enjoy solitude, all while knowing that amenities and eats are just around the corner.

The property’s sprawling shoreline and incredible views considered, it’s unsurprising the beautiful abode broke a record with its sale. The address’ sights will be savoured both outdoors and in, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows in the Great Room. Its long lake views, paired with a towering stone fireplace and open-concept floor plan, make this home’s central hub a coveted focal point.

Specs:

Address: 1026 Inchiquin Road, Gravenhurst, ON

1026 Inchiquin Road, Gravenhurst, ON Bedrooms: 5+3

5+3 Bathrooms: 4+1

4+1 Parking: 11

11 Size: 4,000 sq. ft.

4,000 sq. ft. Lot: 6.36 acres

6.36 acres Listed By: Maryrose Coleman; Ross Halloran; Chloe Verner, Sotheby’s International Real Estate Canada

Add in the total of 8 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, the chef’s kitchen, and the Muskoka porch, and this property could practically sell itself.

Except, of course, it didn’t.

Instead, the Halloran & Associates team at Sotheby’s International Real Estate Canada coordinated a synchronized multimedia campaign for 1026 Inchiquin, which included digital highway billboards, print and digital media ads, email blasts, and a social media blitz with promo reals running on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Alongside these initiatives, the property was put in front of prospective buyers via non-paid media and PR, plus printed brochures and feature sheets. A post-COVID-compliant agent provided open-house previews, while a stand-alone media microsite — complete with Aerial drone footage and stedicam property video — provided 3D VR tours, high-res photos, and digital floor plans.

All this is to say: A stunning home is always a benefit, but a strong team behind a property sale will really help secure that good karma. (That good Kahshe Lake karma, some might say.)

To swoon over this record-breaking sale — and to daydream about what your life could look like on Kahshe Lake — check out the property’s virtual tour below:

