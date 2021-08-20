OPP Find Impaired Driver On Hwy. 124

On August 18, 2021 at 4:30 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver on Highway 124 in Whitestone Township.

After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, John Gerdes, 74 years-of-age of Whitestone Township was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on September 2, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 63th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2021.