Muskoka Lakes Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

Bracebridge OPP officers were conducting a RIDE program on Medora Street in Port Carling, ON on Wednesday August 18 at 10:30 p.m. and had occasion to interact with a driver who officers suspected had alcohol in his system.

Officers conducted an investigation and subsequently arrested and charged 75 year-old Jack Addis of Muskoka Lakes Twp, ON with Impaired Operation and Over 80.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on October 19, 2021 to answer to his charges. Furthermore, his driver’s license was suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded.