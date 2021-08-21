Canadian Charities Join Forces To Raise Funds For Haiti

In response to the devastating earthquake in western Haiti on August 14, leading Canadian aid agencies – through the Humanitarian Coalition – are launching an appeal to raise funds and rush emergency assistance to people in need.

With numbers expected to rise, the Haitian Civil Protection General Directorate (DGPC) so far reports at least 1419 people dead and 6900 injured. Homes, schools, churches and hospitals have been destroyed. About 600,000 people are in need of food, water and shelter.

Tropical Depression Grace is also expected to cause extensive damage.

And all this is happening in a country rocked by political chaos since the assassination of their president last month, in a context of insecurity, social upheaval and rising hunger, where hospitals were already dealing with an influx of people suffering from COVID-19.

Humanitarian Coalition members and their local partners are actively responding to the crisis by providing life-saving assistance to affected families.

Richard Morgan, executive director of the Humanitarian Coalition, says, “We are shocked and saddened by this disaster, and our hearts go out to the people of Haiti, both there and here at home in Canada. We call on all Canadians to do what they can to help. Acting quickly and giving generously will save lives.”

The following agencies are members of the Humanitarian Coalition: Action Against Hunger, Canadian Foodgrains Bank, Canadian Lutheran World Relief, CARE Canada, Doctors of the World, Humanity & Inclusion, Islamic Relief Canada, Oxfam Canada, Oxfam-Québec, Plan International Canada, Save the Children, World Vision Canada.

Canadians can give to Haiti emergency relief at www.humanitariancoalition.ca or by calling 1-855-461-2154.

