Weekend Preview: Muskoka Fall Classic Kicks Off Busy September

By: Row Ontario

The Muskoka Fall Classic will become the second regatta to be hosted in Ontario this year on Saturday when the participants take to the waters of Gull Lake in Gravenhurst, Ont.

Hosted by the Georgian Bay Rowing Club, the Muskoka Fall Classic is a 3km head race with a course marked by buoys every 250m. This year marks the ninth edition of the event, which sees the competitors race down the beautiful Gull Lake in hopes of winning the coveted ‘Golden Honey Jar’, a 500g jar of locally produced honey. The event features men’s and women’s race categories in singles, doubles, pairs, quads and fours all the way from the under-19 age category to 60-plus. The action will kick off at 9:20am on Saturday with the first group of race divisions with the final group taking off from the start line at 3:10pm.

This weekend marks the beginning of a busy late-summer/early-fall schedule for rowing in Ontario. Regattas will be running every weekend until Thanksgiving and will continue into November. The first regatta of 2021 took place on Fanshawe Lake in London, Ont. on Aug. 7. The London-Western Invitational Regatta was the first outdoor regatta to be hosted since late-2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the Muskoka Fall Classic visit RegattaCentral.

For the full regatta schedule in Ontario, visit the Row Ontario website.