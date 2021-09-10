More Things Are Opening Up In Muskoka Lakes

The Township of Muskoka Lakes is pleased to announce that starting Monday, September 13, 2021, the Municipal Office will open to the public by appointment. The Port Carling Arena along with select community centres have also reopened to the public. In response to provincial health orders to reduce the Covid-19 pandemic case curve, the Municipal Office has been closed to the public since March 13, 2020.

“We are pleased to once again be able to offer in person services at the Municipal Office and open recreational facilities,” said Mayor Harding. “Though our office has remained closed to the public since the start of the pandemic, staff have been able to adjust with working from home and the office as required to maintain business continuity. The situation with Covid-19 is rapidly changing and we will continue to adjust our services accordingly.”

Township services continue to be offered with curbside pick up, outdoor drop box and online through the Township website, email and over the phone as the preferred method of service for safety. Appointments will be offered for short, transactional services such as payments of accounts and commissioning of documents. Longer, more technical meetings, such as pre-consultations, will continue through electronic means.

To request an appointment, residents are asked to contact the appropriate department at 705-765-3156 or visit the Township’s Contact Us webpage. Those entering the office will be required to complete a Covid-19 Active Screening form and wear a face covering. Council and Committee meetings will continue to be held electronically at this time.

The reopening of the Port Carling Arena and select community centres includes modifications to comply with public health guidelines and Provincial restrictions, including physical distancing, group size restrictions, staggered start times and proof of vaccination. The Township has enhanced cleaning protocols and health screening measures in place. Staff continue to work with user groups to re-open safely and gradually, including following all guidelines provided by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, and return to play guidelines outlined by the governing Provincial Sports Organizations.

–