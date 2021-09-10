Bracebridge OPP Supports World Suicide Prevention Day

Members of the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) support World Suicide Prevention Day, and are committed to promoting awareness about suicide, mental illnesses associated with suicide and suicide prevention.

Today at 11:00 a.m. the Simcoe County Suicide Awareness Council will be presenting a memorial bench and tree to the Town of Gravenhurst at Kinsmen Park in Gravenhurst. This event provides the opportunity to come together as a community to recognize the impact of suicide, to educate ourselves on the topic and to strive to prevent suicide. Together, we can raise awareness and show support.

For anyone struggling, please know that you are not alone. There is help available and we are here to help. Since 2019, Bracebridge OPP and the Canadian Mental Health Association Muskoka Parry Sound have been working together to provide local residents with support when they are experiencing a mental health and/or addictions crisis.

Additional mental health resources available in our community include:

· Canadian Mental Health Association Crisis Services: 1-800-461-5424

· Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868

· Childrens Mental Health Crisis Line 1-844-287-9072

· ConnexOntario: 1-866-531-2600

For more information, please visit:

www.suicideprevention.ca

www.ontariosuicidepreventionnetwork.ca

www.hc-sc.gc.ca