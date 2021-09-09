1,870 Charges L:aid By OPP In Central Region On Labour Day Weekend

Labour Day long weekend kept officers busy across Central Region on OPP patrolled roadways, trails and waterways with 1,663 traffic stops resulting in 1,870 charges – of those 1,194 charges were for speeding, stunt driving or racing.

Excessive speed and dangerous driving continue to threaten the safety of all road users. There is no excuse for risky driving behaviours on our roads when lives are on the line. Please slow down, drive cautiously, courteously and report dangerous drivers to OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in emergency.

Central Region Breakdown:

TOTAL TRAFFIC STOPS – 1,663

TOTAL CHARGES – 1,870

Speeding – 1,141

Stunt/Racing – 53

Seatbelt – 83

Distracted Driving – 20

Impaired Alcohol/Drug – 33

Hazardous Moving Violations – 139

Other HTA – 225

Marine Offences – 53

Other – 123

Here is a list of Central Region areas:

Barrie

Bracebridge

Caledon

City of Kawartha Lakes

Collingwood

Dufferin

Haliburton Highlands

Huntsville

Huronia West

Northumberland

Nottawasaga

Orillia

Peterborough County

Southern Georgian Bay