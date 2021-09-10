Tim Hortons® Smile Cookie Campaign Returns Monday, September 13

For 25 years, Tim Hortons restaurant owners have shown their dedication to local communities through the annual week-long Smile Cookie campaign, with 100 per cent of the proceeds from the sales of chocolate chunk cookies donated to a charity. For the third year, proceeds from restaurants in Barrie and Stroud will support Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Birthing Unit and Hospice Simcoe.

Tim Hortons restaurant owners across North America have raised over $65 million through Smile Cookies, including a record-breaking $10.56 million raised last year alone.

This year, 625 different charities and community groups will be supported through the Smile Cookie campaign which runs from September 13 through September 19. Guests can complete a form to place preorders for Smile Cookies through the restaurants in Barrie or Stroud, or download a preorder form at www.smilecookieRVHHospice.ca.

“Every year more than 2,000 babies are born at RVH. As our community continues to grow rapidly, RVH is planning a bold future to meet the healthcare needs of our region,” says Pamela Ross, CEO, RVH Foundation. “Thank you to Tim Hortons, as its Smile Cookie Campaign will support future renovations and expansion of RVH’s Birthing Unit to increase its capacity and upgrade the current space – because RVH is committed to giving its tiniest patients the healthiest start possible.” – Pamela Ross, CEO, RVH Foundation

“We are very excited to be participating in the Smile Cookie Campaign again this year! All proceeds will go directly to programs and services that support people who are dying or bereaved in our community,” says Kelly Hubbard, executive director, Hospice Simcoe. “Now, more than ever, our services of providing high quality care and support are needed. We thank the Barrie and Stroud Tim Hortons for their ongoing incredible support!” – Kelly Hubbard, Executive Director, Hospice Simcoe

“Every year, Tim Hortons restaurant owners and their team members are so excited to decorate our delicious chocolate chunk cookies with blue eyes and pink smiles so we can support hundreds of different charities across Canada,” says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons. “With the help of our guests, we’re hoping to make this the most successful Smile Cookie campaign in Tim Hortons history.” – Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer, Tim Hortons

From September 13 to 19, 100 per cent of proceeds from sales of Smile Cookies will support 625 charities and community groups in Tim Hortons’ communities from coast to coast to coast, including patient care in Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Birthing Unit and Hospice Simcoe. Smile Cookie has raised over $65 million across North America since 1996 and last year alone raised a record $10.56 million. To participate in this year’s Smile Cookie campaign, visit your local Tim Hortons restaurant or place an order through the Tim Hortons mobile app for delivery. To learn more about this year’s local campaign in Barrie and Stroud, visit SmileCookieRVHHospice.ca.

