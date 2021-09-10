Municipal Office And Fire Station #1 Reopen To Public On Modified Basis

In March 2020, the Town of Bracebridge began implementing extraordinary measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These measures were intended to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among staff and the community and to ensure that municipal operations and essential services continued to be provided with limited disruption.
Throughout the pandemic, the Bracebridge Sportsplex, the Bracebridge Public Library and other Town amenities have been available, with restrictions in place based on provincial regulation and following public health guidance. However, the Municipal Office, Fire Station #1 and certain other facilities were closed to the public due to space constraints and remote work requirements.
On September 13, 2021, the Municipal Office and Fire Station #1 will reopen, on a modified basis, to the public. Where possible, residents are encouraged to continue contacting Town staff to conduct business on a virtual or remote basis, including over the phone, by e-mail, dropping off documents in designated drop boxes, alternatives that are available on the Town’s website and through other means, as available.
While the Municipal Office and Fire Station #1 will be reopening, they will only be at partial capacity, and with new procedures in place to maintain the health and safety of residents and staff.
Some items members of the public should consider before attending the Municipal Office are, as follows:
- Members of the public attending the Municipal Office or Fire Station #1 will be restricted to the front reception area.
- Passive screening signs will be posted at the entrances. Additional hand sanitizer stands will be available and visitors are encouraged to utilize them upon entry and exit. Staff and visitors must wear a mask or face covering while in the building, unless otherwise exempt.
- For the Municipal Office, while maintaining physical distancing, there will be a maximum capacity of two individuals permitted in the queue for the reception desk at any one time, excluding individuals being served at designated service stations, and excluding staff members. Additional members of the public will be asked to remain outside until someone exits the building.
- When a member of the public enters the Municipal Office, staff at the front reception will direct their question/concern to the appropriate department to determine what service is required. Staff will always attempt to assist, but may provide the member with a phone number or email address and encourage visitors to contact the staff virtually, should the staff member be working remotely or out of the office at the time.
- Extra floor markers and arrows have been installed to promote physical distancing in the reception area of the Municipal Office. Stanchions have been set up to assist with traffic flow.