Municipal Office And Fire Station #1 Reopen To Public On Modified Basis

In March 2020, the Town of Bracebridge began implementing extraordinary measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These measures were intended to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among staff and the community and to ensure that municipal operations and essential services continued to be provided with limited disruption.

Throughout the pandemic, the Bracebridge Sportsplex, the Bracebridge Public Library and other Town amenities have been available, with restrictions in place based on provincial regulation and following public health guidance. However, the Municipal Office, Fire Station #1 and certain other facilities were closed to the public due to space constraints and remote work requirements.

On September 13, 2021, the Municipal Office and Fire Station #1 will reopen, on a modified basis, to the public. Where possible, residents are encouraged to continue contacting Town staff to conduct business on a virtual or remote basis, including over the phone, by e-mail, dropping off documents in designated drop boxes, alternatives that are available on the Town’s website and through other means, as available.

While the Municipal Office and Fire Station #1 will be reopening, they will only be at partial capacity, and with new procedures in place to maintain the health and safety of residents and staff.

Some items members of the public should consider before attending the Municipal Office are, as follows: