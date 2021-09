Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Retailers, distributors, manufacturers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not serve, use or sell the recalled product described below. Erie Meat Products Ltd. is recalling Frozen All White Meat Fully Cooked Diced Chicken from the marketplace due to possiblecontamination. Retailers, distributors, manufacturers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not serve, use or sell the recalled product described below. Recalled product Brand Product Size UPC Codes None Frozen All White Meat Fully Cooked Diced Chicken 4.54 kg (2 x 2.27 kg) 8 29810 93710 4 Best Before 22 AL 28 There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.