Check Out This Listing – Muskoka Estate Home With Acreage

Discover the timeless beauty of this magnificent Tudor-style country residence. The Manor has been exquisitely restored to showcase its original charm. The grand yet elegant façade harmonizes perfectly with the rolling hills and surrounding lush valleys. The exterior showcases stately beams, chimneys, and perfectly manicured grounds spanning 99 acres. The backyard oasis is complete with a 42 ft. in-ground heated salt pool, hot tub spa, and a private dining and lounge area with tranquil views.

Step inside to find refined elegance at every turn. Impeccable wood finishes, antique lion oak-carved sconces, and ornate hardware tell a story of history. French tapestries, lead ornamental windows, stained glass inserts, and walnut panels from Toronto’s historic and iconic locations add to the timeless allure. The Manor’s restoration seamlessly blends the past with modern updates. The spacious parlour celebrates French 17th century mirrors and a grand wood-burning fireplace. The great hall impresses with vaulted ceilings, antique pendants, and raised library centred around a breathtaking stained glass window.

Connected to the library is a stunning formal dining room with a coffered ceiling, intricate cabinetry, and a servery leading to the eat-in kitchen featuring top-of-the-line appliances and a lovely view. A ‘secret’ mezzanine walkway adds enchantment, with Juliet balconies, an office space, a chess board inlaid on the floor and a games area. The mezzanine also provides access to a bonus space, perfect for guests. The primary suite is a haven of luxury, complete with a large ornate fireplace, sitting area, 5pc ensuite, two walk-in closets, and sunroom. Two additional, well-appointed bedroom suites provide comfort and privacy with ensuite bathrooms.

Nature lovers can explore winding trail networks through forests and pastures, uncovering creeks, waterfalls, and towering granite cliffs—all within the privacy of your own estate. Nestled amidst lush foliage and serene landscapes, embrace nature’s wonders and the enchanting allure of this idyllic retreat.

Spanning over 6,800 square feet, the Manor transports its owners to a realm where time stands still.