Weekend Crash On Hwy.12 Claims The Life Of Oro-Medonte Resident

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment are investigating an early Sunday morning crash on Highway 12 just west of Gervais Road that has claimed the life of the lone occupant.

A 911 call to the OPP Communication Centre at approximately 12:35 a.m. Dec 17, 2023, by a motorist observing a vehicle leaving the roadway at highway speeds into a wooded area resulted in the dispatch of Emergency Services (EMS) to the scene. Sadly, the driver, a 24 year Oro-Medonte resident was pronounced deceased at the scene by attending EMS members.

The name of the driver was not released.

Highway 12 was closed for approximately five hours while officers trained in vehicle collision investigation from the OPP Central Region Traffic Unit assisted in investigating the circumstances that lead to the crash. A post mortem will be held at a future date to assist into the cause of death.