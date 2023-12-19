15-Year-Old Driver Charged After Attempting To Avoid a RIDE Check In Bradford

On Friday, December 15, 2023, at approximately 9:15 p.m., police were conducting a Festive RIDE program in the area of Marshview Boulevard and Morris Road in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury. Officers observed a vehicle traveling eastbound do a U-turn to

avoid the spot check. Officers conducted a vehicle stop and discovered the driver was underage and did not possess a licence.

As a result of the investigation, a 15-year-old Bradford male was charged with Drive Motor Vehicle – No Licence, and Young Driver – Blood Alcohol Concentration Above Zero. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Weekend Festive RIDE Summary

Officers stopped over 1,400 vehicles during Festive RIDE programs over the weekend which resulted in two impaired driving arrests.

On Friday, December 15, 2023, at approximately 6:45 p.m., police conducted a Festive RIDE program at the intersection of Line 5 and Coffey Road, in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury. Police interacted with a male driver who was subsequently arrested for impaired driving.

As a result of an investigation, 48-year-old Sarin Ty of Bradford was charged with Operation While Impaired, and Operation While Impaired – Excess Blood Alcohol. His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

On Friday, December 15, 2023, at approximately 10:20 p.m., police were conducting a Festive RIDE program on Innisfil Beach Road and 10 Sideroad in the Town of Innisfil. Police interacted with a male driver who was subsequently arrested for impaired driving.

As a result of an investigation, 39-year-old Donald Hellier of Orillia was charged with Operation While Impaired – Excess Blood Alcohol. His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

In addition to these charges, officers also issued 21 Approved Screening Device tests, one 3-Day Warn-Range Suspension, and a number of Highway Traffic Act charges.

The South Simcoe Police Service conducts RIDE programs year round as part of our ongoing commitment to road safety. During Festive RIDE, we step up our efforts and often partner with neighbouring agencies to keep our roads safe this holiday season. Make the right choice for road safety. Drive sober or don’t drive.