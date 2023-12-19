Bracebridge OPP Report Three More Impaired Drivers

Bracebridge OPP has charged three more drivers with impaired driving related charges.

On December 15, 2023 at 2:30 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were alerted to a possible impaired driver when a member of the public called police concerned about the driving behaviour of a truck with a plow on the front in the area of Depot Drive in Bracebridge. Officers located the vehicle nearby and have arrested and charged 21-year-old Connor MacMillan-Dubreuil of Huntsville, with Impaired Operation and Over 80). He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 23, 2024 to answer to his charges.

On December 17, 2023 just before 9:30 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a concern from a motorist about the erratic driving behaviour of a motorist on Highway 118 in Bracebridge. Officers located the vehicle on Highway 118 near Highway 11 and conducted a traffic stop. Police arrested 23-year-old Nash Thompson of Hillsburgh, ON and he has been charged with Impaired Operation and Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand for Breath. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 9, 2024 to answer to his charges.

On December 19, 2023 at 1:45 a.m. a motorist called police after they became concerned about a driver who was out of their vehicle on Highway 11 North in Gravenhurst who may need assistance. Officers attended and located the person and subsequently arrested and charged 53-year-old Richard Trask of Barrie, ON with Failure or Refusal to Comply with Breath Demand and Operation while Prohibited. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 23, 2024 to answer to his charges.

Bracebridge OPP officers are continuing their efforts to reduce impaired driving on Muskoka roads through RIDE checks and patrols and officers rely on the partnership with members of the public as their information is key in such investigations.