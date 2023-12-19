Bracebridge Man Charged For Causing Damage To A Window After Refusing To Pay For Food

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

Bracebridge OPP has charged one person with mischief at a local quick service restaurant in Bracebridge.

Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from employees at Subway restaurant on Wellington Street near Monck Road in Bracebridge on December 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. after a patron caused damage to a window after refusing to pay for his food.

Officers located the suspect nearby and subsequently arrested and charged 34-year-old Brendon Brownlee of Bracebridge with Mischief.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on January 23, 2024 to answer to his charge.

