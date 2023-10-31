Weekend Collisions Keep Southern Georgian Bay OPP Busy

Southern Georgian Bay OPP were kept busy investigating three crashes late in the day on Sunday on roadways in North Simcoe.

Near 10:57 p.m. October 29, 2023 a community member contacted the OPP Communication Centre after observing an east bound vehicle on Robert Street, Penetanguishene enter a ditch striking a tree and a road sign and the vehicle continued despite dragging car parts with it as it headed east. Officers were able to locate the vehicle in a medical facility parking lot in the Town of Penetanguishene and also located the driver nearby. Upon observing and speaking with the driver, an impaired driving investigation was commenced.

As a result of that investigation, Alexander Lawrence Smith 53 years of Orillia has been charged criminally with the following offences-

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

The accused was released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 20, 2023. The accused also faces a 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines as well the vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days.

A community member contacted the OPP Communication Centre at 7:57 p.m. October 29, 2023 to report a vehicle in the ditch on Talbot Street, Tay Township which appeared to have rolled over. Attending officers through investigation learned that the 40 year old Tay Township driver escaped injury after avoiding wildlife on the roadway. Motorists are advised that the large game hunting season is soon to began and may cause more deer to be mobile making them possibly more visible on area roadways here in North Simcoe.

A report of a serious single vehicle crash was called into the OPP Communication Centre approximately 7:15 p.m. October 29, 2023 on the south bound lanes of Highway 400 near Crooked Bay Road, Georgian Bay Township closed one south bound lane for investigation purposes.

Attending officers, Simcoe County Paramedics and Georgian Bay Township Fire Services contained the scene, extricated and triaged the lone 52 year old Severn Township resident who was transported to an area hospital by paramedics and onward to a Toronto area trauma hospital for further treatment. OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) are assisting in investigation into the cause of the crash.

Educating the public about safe driving, boating and ORV practices with our community safety partners is a priority, if you see a possible impaired operator on our roadways, waterways or trails please “Make the Call” and dial 911 as impaired driving never ends well, please make a plan to get home safely.