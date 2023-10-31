OPP Make Arrest After Threats Investigation In Midland

Officers of the Southern Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have made an arrest in relation to a threats investigation which occurred in the morning of October 30, 2023 at a downtown Midland financial intuition.

A dispatch at 9:06 a.m. by the OPP Communication Centre put officers in the King Street and Bourgeois Lane area on patrol for a suspect known to police. At 9:17 a.m. October 30, 2023 officers arrested Scott Barry Sylvester 36 years of no fixed address, Midland for the following criminal code offences.

Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm

Uttering Threats – Damage Property

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Fail to leave premises when directed Contrary to the Trespass to Property Act

The accused is in custody awaiting a bail hearing and will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

