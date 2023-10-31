Check Out ‘Once Upon A Hero’ At Huntsville Public Library

The magic is back! The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) and Huntsville Public Library (HPL) are excited to present ‘Once Upon a Hero’, a fun-filled family event that takes you from the castles to the skies with your favourite superheroes and princesses!

‘Once Upon a Hero’ is an immersive experience at the Huntsville Public Library where everyone can meet their favourite heroes and princesses in person! There will be live performances, story time in Storybook Corner, photo opportunities with all the heroes and princesses, and crafts for all ages!

HTC President Lauren Rodrigues says they are excited to partner with the library once again to offer this amazing opportunity for families.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring back Once Upon a Hero and give families the opportunity to have a truly magical day together!” says Rodrigues.

Cara McQueen, the Community Engagement Coordinator at HPL, says “Last year’s event was a huge success, and we are grateful to be partnered with the Huntsville Theatre Company to be able to offer ‘Once Upon A Hero’ to children and families again”.

‘Once Upon a Hero’ will take place Saturday November 18th, 2023 at the Huntsville Public Library. There are two time slots families can choose from, either 10am-12pm or 1-3pm. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for Children & Youth or $25 for a Family Pass. They can be purchased at www.huntsvilletheatre.org. For any further inquiries, please email huntsvilletheatrecompany@gmail.com.