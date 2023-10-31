Get Ready For Local Snowfall Amounts Of 5 to 10 cm And Reduced Visibility

Weather advisory issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Hazards:

Lake effect snow, heavy at times. Local snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm. Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Timing:

Beginning late this morning and continuing into tonight.

Discussion:

This will be the first accumulating lake effect snow event of the season for most areas. The stretch of Highway 400 between Britt Station and Port Severn will be affected. Snow may be mixed with rain at times this afternoon, especially for areas near Georgian Bay.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.