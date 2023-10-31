Washago Resident Wins $19,672 In October Soldiers’ 50/50 Raffle

Kimberley Nunn is the grand prize winner for the October Soldiers’ 50/50 Raffle, collecting $19,672.

“This is not a crank call, right?” Nunn asked when she received the great news that she had won nearly $20,000.

Nunn was a first-time player for the Raffle. “That was a great purchase out of nowhere that I decided to make,” she said. “I saw a post about another winner on my Facebook feed, so I bought tickets on a whim – and because I know it’s going to a good cause.”

Nunn was also inspired to support the hospital because of the terrific help and support she has received from the COHT Care Clinic at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital. “I’m a displaced patient, my doctor retired, and they’ve all been so wonderful.”

Members of the COHT Care Clinic were on hand to present Nunn with her cheque, and to thank her for her support of Soldiers’ Hospital.

The COHT Care Clinic was created to help patients in Orillia who do not have a primary care provider. It offers interim primary care services and support for patients who do not have a family doctor or nurse practitioner. For more information on the COHT Care Clinic, please visit https://www.osmh.on.ca/couchiching-oht-care-clinic/ or call (705) 325-2201 ext. 8250.

As for how she’ll spend her winnings, Nunn has a few home renovations in mind and will put the rest into savings.

The Soldiers’ 50/50 Raffle for November is underway, and tickets are available to purchase through soldiers5050.ca. $1,000 Early Bird draws will take place on November 9th and 23rd, and the Grand Prize draw will take place on December 1st. Ticket bundles start at just $10.

Soldiers’ 50/50 raffle is managed by the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation and works to generate funding for areas of emerging need within Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

To learn more about Soldiers’ 50/50, visit soldiers5050.ca or call (705) 325-2201 ext. 5890. When you win, we all win!