Orillia Toys For Tickets Campaign Kicks Off Nov. 1

Help the City of Orillia turn parking tickets into toys as we kick off the Toys for Tickets campaign on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

The campaign invites every person who receives a parking ticket (with the exception of accessible parking violations) in the City of Orillia between Nov. 1 and Dec.1, 2023 to pay the fine amount by donating a new children’s toy of equal or greater value. Since the annual event started in 2006, more than $43,000 in toys has been donated to local charity groups in lieu of parking tickets.

“For years, through the Toys for Tickets program, Orillians have been transforming parking tickets into toys for families in our community,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “As the cost of living continues to rise, your generous contributions will make an even greater impact to families in need this holiday season.”

To donate, bring your parking ticket along with an unwrapped toy in its original packaging and proof of purchase to the Treasury counter on the first floor of the Orillia City Centre (50 Andrew St. S.) between 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, by Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. The value of the toy must be equal to, or exceed, the amount owing on the fine.

Toys collected will be donated to the local chapter of the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orillia and District; Couchiching Jubilee House; and The Salvation Army.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orillia and District is so grateful to be included in this initiative. Our agency is fully community funded and time after time our community amazes us with its generosity and support. The Toys for Tickets program helps to put more smiles on more kids’ faces and we are so thankful,” said Haleigh Payne, Fundraising and Community Development Coordinator (Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orillia and District).

“The Salvation Army is excited to be part of the Toys for Tickets Campaign this year. The toys will be used for our Christmas Hamper Program, which last year helped close to 560 families. We are amazed by the generosity that the Orillia community offers to those in need,” said Captain Josh Howard, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army Orillia Citadel.

For more information on the Toys for Tickets campaign, visit orillia.ca/toysfortickets or call 705-325-1311.