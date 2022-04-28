Weapon Charges Laid After Police Stop Motorcycle In Midland

Southern Georgian Bay OPP were patrolling Birchwood Drive in Midland conducted a trailside check of two off road motorcycles at 4:59 p.m. April 26, 2022.

One motorcycle, an orange coloured KTM fled the scene and remains outstanding and the remaining motorcycle with two occupants was detained for equipment violations. As a result of this investigation the passenger was identified as Chad Miles King, 36 years of Christian Island and arrested on an outstanding warrant as part of another ongoing investigation.

Further investigation of property the accused had in his possession resulted in the seizure of an edged weapon.

As a result, the accused has been charged and held for bail on charges of – Carrying Concealed Weapon (two counts) and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.