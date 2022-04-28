Fatal Crash On Hwy. 12 At Sturgeon Bay Road In Severn Township

The Orillia OPP are investigating a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 12 at Sturgeon Bay Road in Severn Township.

On April 28, 2022, shortly before 7:30 a.m., Orillia OPP, along with Severn Township Fire and County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 12 at Sturgeon Bay Road in Severn Township.

One person has been pronounced deceased as a result of the collision. Their name is being withheld until family is notified. A second person has been transported from the scene by Ornge to a Toronto area trauma centre with serious injuries. Two other occupants were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

OPP Central Region Traffic Reconstruction Members are on scene assisting with the investigation. The intersection of Sturgeon Bay Road/Vasey Road and Hwy 12 will remain closed for several hours. Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice. Police have also closed the off-ramps at Vasey Road from Highway 400 to assist with traffic.

The Orillia OPP request that any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or have dash cam footage of the collision to please call the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or at 1-888-310-1122.