100 Women Who Care Muskoka Returns To In-Person Meetings

With their quarterly in-person meetings on hold since the beginning of the pandemic in the Winter of 2020, the executive team of 100 Women Who Care Muskoka is excited to get back to giving back.

The concept of 100 Women Who Care is very simple: 100 women (or more) donate $100 each to a collectively chosen charity at four, one-hour meetings per year. The goal is to collectively generate a minimum of $40,000 annually for Muskoka charities. Since COVID, however, the meetings have had to move online or be canceled altogether, meaning fewer funds raised and less impact on local charities.

“When we had to cancel our meeting in March 2020, we never imagined we’d have to cancel or host our meetings online for a full two years,” says Dayle Ross, Director of 100 WWC Muskoka.

Membership has dwindled significantly since the in-person meetings stopped, and the executive team met on Monday, April 25 to discuss the return to in-person meetings and the recruitment of new members. They also discussed a new format for this upcoming year as a trial.

“We’re now looking at hosting two larger meetings per year instead of four. This will give us a chance to get back on our feet and see if we can make an even bigger impact on the two chosen charities,” said Ross.

Members will still be able to join in a team format, where the donation amounts are shared. Plans are currently underway for a June meeting with details being released to current members in the coming weeks.

“I think everyone’s excited to get back to our regular format,” said Laura Panchyshyn, the organization’s event coordinator. She’s eager to see both familiar and new faces at the June meeting, emphasizing how much she enjoys connecting with new members.

“When they join, women have the chance to meet like-minded community members and make a big impact on local charities. It’s also a great networking opportunity and a way to get out and just have a great time,” she said.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of 100 Women Who Care Muskoka can visit

www.100wwcmuskoka.com and complete the registration form.