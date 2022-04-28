Public Tip Leads To Impaired Driver In McKellar Township

The West Parry Sound OPP responded to a complaint of a possible impaired driver (April 25, 2022 at 5 am) on Broadbent Road in McKellar Township.

Officers located a vehicle off the roadway and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Vicki Cavanagh, 44 years-of-age of McDougall Township was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on June 2, 2022. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 19th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2022.