“We Were Both So Surprised And Excited,” Waubaushene Couple Wins $100k

Saying “yes” to Encore paid off for Debra and Randy Barnes of Waubaushene. They matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the September 3, 2022 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000!

Debra and Randy, both 58, said they are regular players of the lottery and always add ENCORE. “We scanned the ticket on the OLG App and saw Big Winner appear – we did not expect that at all!” shared Debra while at the OLG Prize Centre. “We were both so surprised and excited,” added Randy.

The married couple said they told their daughters first, who were shocked that their parents won. “I am still in disbelief that we really won $100,000,” said Debra.

The pair plan to purchase a new truck and pay some bills.

The winning ticket was purchased at The Old Corner Store & Restaurant on Mill Street in Hillsdale.