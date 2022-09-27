RBC Race For The Kids Raises Funds For A Specialized Space At RVH For Kids In Crisis

More than 600 people from across Simcoe-Muskoka walked, ran, biked or bladed 5km in the 2022 RBC Race for the Kids, raising an incredible $114,161 for youth mental health at RVH.

Proceeds from the event will go to create a customized space in RVH’s Emergency Department, where expert staff will provide specialized mental health care for young people in a private environment.

“So many families are living with the impacts of the alarming surge in young people suffering from mental health. It is deeply inspiring to see the community wrap its arms around them in this way,” says Pamela Ross, CEO, RVH Foundation. “We are grateful for RBC’s leadership in supporting youth mental health, and for the generosity of those who walked or ran, and everyone who sponsored them. It will mean that young people who come to RVH in crisis will have access to a private, comfortable space to receive specialized care.”

This year’s event was a “5k your way”, giving participants the chance to get active in any way they chose, at their own pace, in their own space. The event culminated on Saturday with a pair of “Celebration Stations” at Georgian Mall and Tanger Outlets Cookstown, where participants were feted with a Race medal, sweet treats and a chance to walk the red carpet.

“Youth mental health is a cause that’s close to our hearts. It’s critical that young people get access to the help they need,” says Marjolaine Hudon, Regional President at RBC. “A huge thank you to the entire team at RVH for helping youth and their families connect with the right resources. You are truly making a difference in their lives.”