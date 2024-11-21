Waypoint’s Annual ‘An Evening To Shine The Light’ Event Will Feature Canadian Comedian Susan Stewart

Waypoint’s spectacular “An Evening to Shine the Light” signature event featuring Canadian comedian and motivational speaker Susan Stewart is set to take place Friday, Nov. 22, at the Midland Cultural Centre.

Presented by TD Bank, the fundraiser offers an unforgettable evening of music and philanthropy, live entertainment, inspiring and impactful stories, an exciting silent auction, and a gourmet dining experience by Feast Catering & Events that will tantalize your taste buds, all in the name of advancing vitally important mental health and addictions research.

Known for delivering a blend of wit and wisdom to help people see the lighter side of life while giving audiences lots of good laughs, Stewart delivers powerful messages about stress management, resilience and mental health. Among her many talents, she is also the author of three books, including her latest title, “You Gotta Laugh: Wit and Wisdom About Not Taking Life (or Yourself) Too Seriously.” Her comedy album “Relentless” and podcast “Still a Hot Mess” are available on iTunes and Spotify.

“I hope you will join us not only to hear Susan, but also the inspiring stories from our staff and patients about our positive future,” said Dr. Nadiya Sunderji, Waypoint President and CEO. “‘An Evening to Shine the Light’ is an opportunity to unite as a community, celebrate the magic of laughter, and make a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve. By coming together, we can create a bright future where mental health and addictions are understood, treated and ultimately conquered.”

Waypoint and the Waypoint Research Institute are igniting a revolution in mental health and addictions care, bringing new research onto hospital floors and into the community. This innovative approach is already making an impact on the lives of people across the province — youths, frontline workers, survivors of domestic violence, shift workers and more. Your contributions to this year’s event will be a direct lifeline to this groundbreaking research, improving lives today and into the future. Join us in reshaping the future of mental health and addictions care.

Dinner tickets are sold out; performance-only balcony seats for Stewart’s show are still available at www.givewaypoint.com/events.

This unique evening of celebration will bring together philanthropists, businesses and community leaders to support the crucial work being done at Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care.

Event details: