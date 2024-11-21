Flutter Into A Butterfly Event

The Butterfly Project, launched by Hospice Huntsville last year, is dedicated to raising awareness about grief and loss within our community. Its mission is to educate the public about local bereavement support resources, offer direct one on one support to individuals coping with loss, and highlight key observances such as National Grief and Bereavement Day and Children’s Grief Awareness Day, both of which take place in the third week of November. Through this initiative, The Butterfly Project aims to foster understanding and provide a compassionate network for those navigating the difficult journey of grief. All ages are invited to colour/craft a beautiful Remembrance Butterfly.

The Butterfly Project started last year when Hospice Huntsville received a grant from the Children’s Grief Foundation of Canada for the project. Hospice Huntsville continues to offer the Butterfly Project once again this year to the community.

A beautiful kaleidoscope butterfly display will be showcased at each venue. Butterflies will flutter over to Hospice Huntsville/Algonquin Grace in the new year, to honour & cherish our loved ones.

There will be Hospice volunteer/staff member on hand to provide support and guidance. Local support information and specific library books on grief and bereavement.

For more information about The Butterfly Project and available grief support services and resources, please visit www.hospicehuntsville.com.

Dates & Locations Huntsville Public Library

Date/Time: November 18th, 2024 3:00pm-5:00pm

Huntsville High School (HHS Staff & Students) Date/Time: November 19th, 2024 11:30am-12:20pm

Dwight Public Library Date/Time: November 20th, 2024 10:30am-12:30pm

Baysville Public Library Date/Time: November 22nd, 2024 11:00am-1:00pm