Christmas Market, At Muskoka Discovery Centre From Nov. 22 to Nov. 24

Celebrate the Season at the Muskoka Christmas Market!

Get into the holiday spirit and experience the magic of the season at the Muskoka

Christmas Market, taking place at the Muskoka Discovery Centre from November 22nd to November 24th, 2024. This festive event promises something for everyone, with a wide range of local vendors, delicious food, family-friendly activities, and the chance to give back to the community.

Event Details:

• Friday, November 22nd, 2024: 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm

• Saturday, November 23rd, 2024: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

• Sunday, November 24th, 2024: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Location:

The Muskoka Discovery Centre

275 Steamship Bay Road, Gravenhurst, ON

Something for Everyone!

Explore an array of unique handmade crafts, local vendors, delicious food, and seasonal treats at this charming holiday market. You can indulge in hot chocolate, cider, cookies, or warm up with a cold beer or glass of wine while you shop for one-of-a-kind gifts.

Family Fun & Festive Entertainment:

Bring the whole family for a weekend filled with holiday cheer! Santa will be wandering around, and horse and buggy rides will be offered to add a touch of nostalgic holiday magic on Friday evening. Enjoy festive Christmas music that will fill the air with seasonal songs.

Special for Pet Lovers:

This year, Santa will also be available for photos with your furry friends on Sunday, November 24th, at designated times throughout the day. Plus, the SPCA will have a booth on-site, so make a donation when you take a photo with Santa. It’s the perfect chance to include your pets in the holiday fun!

Give Back to the Community:

Admission to the Muskoka Christmas Market is by donation to help support the MSDC. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation to support GAP (Gravenhurst Against Poverty).

You’ll also have the opportunity to bid on a variety of silent auction items, which could be the perfect gift or a special treat for yourself.

Delicious Food Options:

Feeling hungry? The Creative Plate food truck will be on site, offering tasty treats for all tastes. Whether you’re craving a savory snack or a sweet holiday treat, you won’t go hungry at the Muskoka Christmas Market!

Join Us at the Muskoka Discovery Centre

The Muskoka Christmas Market is the perfect way to kick off your holiday season with family, friends, and neighbours. With so much to see, do, and enjoy, it’s a wonderful way to create lasting memories and support local businesses.

For more information, visit our website at Muskoka Discovery Centre or call 705-687-2115.

See you at the Muskoka Christmas Market – where holiday magic happens!

*This Article Is Sponsored By: Muskoka Discovery Centre