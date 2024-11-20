Help Aspen Valley Raise $30,000 This Giving Tuesday

Your Support Will Transform the Lives of Wild Animals in Need

This Giving Tuesday, December 3, Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary (AVWS) is calling on the community to help raise $30,000 to support its life-saving wildlife rehabilitation programs.

“Wildlife rehabilitation centres like Aspen Valley do more than just rescue and heal injured or orphaned animals—they serve as vital educators, showing the public how we can coexist more harmoniously with wildlife,” said Linda Glimps, Executive Director of Aspen Valley. “By returning rehabilitated animals to the wild, we help restore ecological balance and ensure that future generations of wildlife have a place to thrive.”

Since the beginning of the year, Aspen Valley has cared for nearly 1,000 animals in need, and the Sanctuary also provides lifelong care for 27 permanent residents—animals who were captive born and bred at other facilities for profit, or wildlife that cannot survive in the wild due to human interference.

“This important work comes at a significant cost,” Glimps explained. “That’s why we’re aiming to raise $30,000 this Giving Tuesday to support both our wildlife rehabilitation program and the permanent resident program—two of our most critical and costly initiatives.”

Double Your Impact: A $13,000 Matching Challenge!

To help meet this ambitious goal, 16 generous donors have come together to pledge $13,000, but there’s a catch: we need to raise an additional $13,000 in donations to unlock the full $26,000 matching challenge! With your support, we can reach this goal and give even more animals the chance for a better life.

Special thanks to our incredible matching challenge supporters, including long-time anonymous donors, Bracebridge Animal Hospital, Cavalcade Muskoka Imaging, Cottage Septic and Plumbing Services, Engel & Völkers Parry Sound, Brokerage, From the Ground Up Construction, HillTop Interiors, Huntsville Animal Hospital, Mr. Eavestrough Muskoka North, Mueller Custom Build, Muskoka BBQ & Outdoor Kitchen Centre, Nearly Famous Enterprises Inc., Northland Towing and Recovery, Soapstones Natural Skincare, and Weismiller Timber Mart.

We are also grateful for the media support from 88.7 FM The Bay Muskoka and Country 102 for helping us spread the word.

“We are deeply thankful for the ongoing generosity of our supporters,” said Glimps. “With your help, we are confident we can raise the $13,000 we need to unlock the full matching pledge and continue our critical work for the wildlife of Muskoka.”

How You Can Help

You can make a difference in the lives of injured and orphaned wildlife by donating by Giving Tuesday, December 3. Donations can be made securely online at https://www.aspenvalley.ca. Every dollar counts, and together, we can reach our $30,000 goal!

Join us in making this Giving Tuesday a turning point for wildlife in need. Your contribution will help Aspen Valley continue to provide rescue, rehabilitation, and a second chance at life for countless animals.