Community Funds New Bone Mineral Densitometry Machine At Huntsville Hospital

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare and Huntsville Hospital Foundation are pleased to unveil a new, state-of-the-art Bone Mineral Densitometry machine in operation at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site, supporting future patients in receiving timely osteoporosis screening. This new technology was made possible by the generosity of donors who supported Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s Focus on Imaging campaign.

Bone Mineral Densitometry is a non-invasive diagnostic imaging procedure that uses low-intensity X-rays to assess and monitor bone health. With age, bone mineral density diminishes, and can lead to skeletal diseases like osteoporosis, which is characterized by low bone mineral density. Progressive deterioration of bones presents an increased risk of fracture in older adults, which is why it is important to measure bone mineral density.

Bone Mineral Densitometry procedures, which take roughly 15 to 20 minutes to complete, measure bone mineral content and can also help determine if a person has any undetected vertebral fractures. The new system will help enhance patient care and workflow as it offers sharper images with minimal distortion and is capable of faster scanning with less radiation. The machine also has a wide spectrum of software features that assist in assessing borderline cases and can measure lean and fat-tissue mass, including percentage of fat, for body composition assessment and to help with understanding metabolic health risk.

“The latest advancements in bone mineral density machines improve the accuracy of identifying patients at high risk for fractures,” explains Rahim Ismaili, Manager of Diagnostic Imaging and Cardiorespiratory. “This enhanced precision enables the development of custom treatment plans and lifestyle adjustments to strengthen bone health before a fracture occurs.”

Each year, more than 1,600 patients from across Muskoka and East Parry Sound rely on Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s bone density imaging services for early detection and ongoing monitoring of bone density.

Thanks to the generosity of donors, the new machine positions MAHC to improve the level of care provided for all of Muskoka and the surrounding area.

“This new bone density machine is another demonstration of support from our community and of our Foundation’s commitment to bring the latest healthcare technology to our hospital, supporting both the immediate and long-term needs of our community,” says Katherine Craine, CEO of Huntsville Hospital Foundation. “Thank you to our incredible donors for their compassion and generous support.”

Learn more about how donations are helping to keep our hospital’s technology up to date by visiting https://huntsvillehospitalfoundation.ca/your-impact/.