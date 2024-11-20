Orillia OPP Find Driver Impaired By Three Times The Legal Limit With Child In The Vehicle

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called after an early evening collision on Coopers Falls Road in Severn Township, ON.

On November 15, 2024, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP along with the Simcoe County Paramedic Services and Severn Township Fire were alerted to a vehicle in the ditch on Coopers Falls Road, in the Township of Severn. One individual and an 11-year-old child were in the vehicle when it left the roadway. No injuries were reported.

As a result, Andrea Tramonti; 43-year-old, from Uxbridge has been subsequently charged with: