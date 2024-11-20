Traffic Stop Leads To An Impaired Driving Arrest In Sundridge

On November 16, 2024, at approximately 8:05 a.m., the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was on patrol in the Village of Sundridge and conducted a traffic stop. Upon speaking with the driver, officers noticed the driver exhibited signs of impairment.

Further to the investigation the driver was arrested and transported to an OPP detachment for further testing.

Emily Stewart, 29 years-of-age, of Magnetawn, was charged with:

· Possession of a scheduled I substance – Cocaine – two counts

· Operation while impaired – drugs

· Operate motor vehicle without insurance

· Colour coating obscuring interior

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 12, 2024, in Sundridge.

The public is always encouraged to call 9-1-1 if they observe a possible impaired driver. The Almaguin Highlands OPP appreciates the efforts of those who called to report the dangerous driving behaviour of this individual. Thank you for helping us keep our roads safer for everyone.