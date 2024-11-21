Two People Charged With Robbery In Orillia

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a male and female party in connection with a robbery investigation involving an e-bike.

On November 17, 2024, at 6:00 a.m., Orillia OPP responded to a downtown establishment for a report of a robbery where an unknown male had brandished a knife, assaulted the victim and stole his e-bike.

Officers canvassed the area and were able to identify the suspects.

Just after 2:00 p.m., officers located the two involved parties and placed them under arrest.

As a result of this investigation:

Amanda Hustler, 37-year-old of the City of Orillia has been charged with:

-Robbery with Weapon contrary to section 344(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

-Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 CC 354(1)(a)

Christopher Draper, 40-year-old of the City of Orillia has been charged with:

-Robbery with Weapon contrary to section 344(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

-Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 CC 354(1)(a)

-Failure to comply with release order CC 145(5)(a)

-Fail to comply with Probation Order CC 733.1(1)

-Uttering Threats- cause death or bodily harm CC 264.1(1)(a)

-Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose CC 88

Both parties were held in custody pending a bail hearing.