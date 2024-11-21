Laclie Street Reopens: Phase Two Reconstruction Complete In Orillia

Orillia Transit to resume regular Laclie Route Nov. 20

The City of Orillia is pleased to advise that Phase 2 of the Laclie Street Reconstruction project is now complete, and Laclie Street has reopened to traffic.

“Improving roads and infrastructure is a key priority for Council. Completing the second phase of the Laclie Street Reconstruction project is a major update to a key roadway in our community and an exciting milestone for Orillia,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “I would like to sincerely thank Orillia residents, particularly those directly impacted, for their patience and understanding throughout the construction process.”

The second phase of the Laclie Street Reconstruction project consisted of road reconstruction and infrastructure replacement of Laclie Street from Borland Street to Parkhurst Crescent including new watermain, sanitary and stormwater sewers, new sidewalks, and new traffic signals at North Street.

Orillia Transit

As Laclie Street has now reopened to traffic, the Orillia Transit Laclie bus will revert and travel according to the original Laclie Route beginning on Nov. 20, 2024 (see map). For Orillia Transit route information, please visit orillia.ca/transit.

The Laclie Street Reconstruction project is phased over four stages and consists of the reconstruction of Laclie Street from Neywash Street to Murray Street; a common left-turn lane between St. Jean Street and Murray Street; and bike lanes between North Street East and Murray Street. It is anticipated that the next phase of Laclie Street Reconstruction project will begin in 2027 subject to budget approval and utility relocations.

The budget for Phase 2 of $7.2 million was approved through the 2024 budget process. For more information regarding the Laclie Street Reconstruction project visit orillia.ca/LaclieStreet.