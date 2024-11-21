OPP Find Impaired Driver In Severn Township

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint on Osprey Lane in Severn Township, ON.

On November 19, 2024, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP were alerted by the public to a vehicle displaying signs of erratic driving on Osprey Lane, in the Township of Severn. Officers began patrols and located the vehicle.

As a result, Rebekah Morton; 36-year-old, from Oro-Medonte, ON. has been subsequently charged with: