Bracebridge Home Depot Launches Orange Door Project To Combat Youth Homelessness

100 per cent of funds raised throughout the Orange Door Project campaign will benefit Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions

The Home Depot Canada’s Bracebridge store has partnered with Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions to raise funds in support of local at-risk and homeless youth.

Until December 22nd, customers can donate at the store’s checkout or online at

Canada Helps. All local donations will help Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions support families in need in Muskoka.

“We rely on community involvement to support families in Simcoe and Muskoka. Year over year, we continue to see an increasing number of requests for basic necessities such as toiletries, bedding, clothes and grocery gift cards,” said Jerome Ben Tolila, manager of communications and community relations. “The funds collected through this campaign will help us support those families and youth, and we are so thankful to have the ongoing support from the Bracebridge Home Depot.”

Through The Orange Door Project fundraising campaign, the Home Depot Canada Foundation supports 127 organizations that are committed to preventing and ending youth homelessness across the country.

Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions is a child welfare services agency in Simcoe and Muskoka, and the lead provider of children and youth mental health in Muskoka. Through community programs and partnerships, they support families and independent youth in the community. For more information about how you can support their agency, visit their website.

The Home Depot Canada Foundation (THDCF) is a Canadian registered charity committed to preventing and ending youth homelessness in Canada. Through community partnerships, THDCF works to remove systemic barriers youth face and foster healthy pathways for change. To create new paths for youth experiencing homelessness, the Home Depot Canada Foundation is investing $125 million by 2030.

Youth homelessness continues to be on the rise in Canada, and now more than ever, youth need support. Issues youth experiencing homelessness face daily are complex and require holistic approaches and wrap-around community support. They need a safe place to live. They need access to support services that will help them create healthy pathways to exit homelessness. For more information, visit OrangeDoorProject.ca.