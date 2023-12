Peter Magee of Waubaushene won a $100,000 prize with INSTANT GIFT PACK.

INSTANT GIFT PACK is available for $20 a play and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 1.00.

The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Kortright Road in Guelph.

OLG supports safe play and wants to keep the fun in the game. That’s why OLG is proud to be a leader in promoting responsible gambling with our globally recognized PlaySmart program.