South Simcoe Police Remind Motorist You Can Still Be Impaired The Morning After

The South Simcoe Police Service is reminding drivers they can still be impaired the morning after a night of consuming alcohol.

A combination of Festive RIDE programs and pro-active patrols have resulted in multiple impaired driving charges – at all hours – so far this holiday season. Police have made nine impaired driving arrests since the start of December to date, including five arrests in just six days. One early trend emerging is the time of day the arrests are being made with many occurring in the morning and the middle of the day.

It doesn’t matter how much coffee you drink, you can still be impaired after a night of partying and there is no quick way to sober up. Please plan ahead and plan a safe ride home and be mindful Drive sober, or don’t drive. Thank you to the citizens who make the right choice for community safety. We’re also grateful to everyone who calls 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.

Final festive season impaired driving totals will be released at the end of the Festive RIDE campaign.