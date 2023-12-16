Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a male driver with impaired operation related charges.

On December 14, 2023, at about 4:00 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP responded to motor vehicle collision in the township of Oro-Medonte. As a result of the investigation the driver of an involved vehicle was identified. The driver was observed to be impaired and was arrested.

As a result, Joshua Edwards, 38-year-old, from Barrie has been charged with:

Operation while impaired-alcohol

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in January 2024. As a result of these charges, his driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.