McDougall Resident Guilty For Damaging Habitat Of Blanding’s Turtle, A Species Listed As Threatened Under Endangered Species Act

The Ontario government is safeguarding biodiversity by enforcing habitat protection for species protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Timothy Hunt of McDougall pleaded guilty to damaging the habitat of Blanding’s Turtle, a species listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. He was ordered to pay $48,000 to the Georgian Bay Biosphere organization to assist in the protection and recovery of the species.

The court heard that between May 2016 and June 2017, Hunt did road work within the Shebeshekong Wetland Conservation Reserve without first obtaining a permit. While doing the work he damaged a Blanding’s Turtle habitat.

Justice of the Peace Madeleine Paul heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on October 25, 2023.

Activities impacting species at risk and protected habitat can be reported by calling 1-866-MOE-TIPS (663-8477) or through the online reporting tool. Members of the public can report sightings of endangered species to the Natural Heritage Information Centre or at iNaturalist.ca.