One Dead, One Survived After Vehicle Goes Into Lake Simcoe In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a motor vehicle collision at Lake Simcoe and Line 7 S in Oro-Medonte Township.

On December 15, 2023, about 11:45 p.m., Orillia OPP, along with Oro-Medonte Fire, City of Barrie Fire, and County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to a single-vehicle collision where a passenger vehicle was reported to have entered Lake Simcoe. With the assistance from a member of the public one occupant was removed from the vehicle. Police arrived shortly after and removed the second occupant – first aid was then administered.

A Mississauga man was transported to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A Smith Falls man was also transported to local hospital where he was sadly pronounced deceased.

The surrounding area was searched utilizing a City of Barrie Fire drone for any other possible occupants. Additionally the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

At this point in time the investigation is ongoing. No further details to be released at this time.

The Orillia OPP request that any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or have dash cam footage of the collision, please call the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or at 1-888-310-1122.